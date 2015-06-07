A woman who was struck in the head by a shattered baseball bat at a Red Sox game in Fenway Park on Friday remains in a serious condition at a Boston hospital, her family said on Sunday.

Tonya Carpenter was sitting in the second row of Boston's home game when the broken bat flew into the stands during the second inning and hit her.

Blood streamed down Carpenter's face as an emergency team wheeled her away on a gurney, with initial reports saying she had received life-threatening injuries.

"On behalf of our family, we want to thank everyone for the continued prayers and well wishes," the family said in a statement.

(Writing by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Jon Boyle)