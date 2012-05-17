Former Major League Baseball pitcher Roger Clemens (C) arrives with his legal team for the continuation of trial at the federal courthouse in Washington May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Roger Clemens arrives for the continuation of trial at the federal courthouse in Washington May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Brian McNamee, former trainer of Major League Baseball pitcher Roger Clemens, arrives for the continuation of trial at the federal courthouse in Washington May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Roger Clemens arrives for the continuation of trial at the federal courthouse in Washington May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Brian McNamee, former trainer of Major League Baseball pitcher Roger Clemens, leaves the federal courthouse in Washington May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON The key witness in Roger Clemens's perjury trial testified on Thursday that he understated the pitching ace's alleged use of performance-enhancing drugs to federal agents in order to protect the baseball player.

With Clemens' top lawyer probing for holes in his testimony, the pitcher's former trainer Brian McNamee said he underplayed Clemens' alleged use of anabolic steroids and human growth hormone when he first met with agents in June 2007 in New York.

However, he told the agents of more injections when he met them two days later for more questioning, McNamee said under cross-examination in U.S. District Court.

"I guess I lied about the amounts," he told jurors. "I wanted to not make it look like he was a bigger steroid user than he was."

McNamee, 45, has testified he injected Clemens with anabolic steroids in 1998, 2000 and 2001 and with human growth hormone in 2000. He has told jurors he gave Clemens eight to 10 injections of steroids during the summer of 1998, when the player was with the Toronto Blue Jays.

McNamee also said he had lied to Clemens' agent in a January 2007 email in which he said a federal drug investigator had assured him he was not named in a sealed affidavit that was part of a probe into drug use in sports.

The Los Angeles Times had reported in October 2006 that McNamee was among those named in the affidavit.

'I GAVE UP MY WHOLE LIFE'

"It was basically to know that Roger knew I wasn't going to rat him out and had his back ... I gave up my whole life to Roger Clemens," McNamee said when asked why he had deceived the agent.

Clemens, 49, was known as "The Rocket" during a career that ran from 1984 to 2007. He won the Cy Young Award seven times and is among the biggest names implicated in drug use in baseball.

Clemens' attorney Rusty Hardin questioned whether McNamee had told Clemens about his secret contacts with federal agents, leading to a rapid-fire exchange.

McNamee: "How could I answer if he didn't ask?"

Hardin: "How could he ask if he didn't know?"

McNamee: "How can I answer if he doesn't ask?"

Hardin: "Are you really serious?"

Clemens is being tried for a second time on federal charges of lying in 2008 to the U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, which was investigating drug use in Major League Baseball. His first trial ended in a mistrial last year.

McNamee's cross-examination is perhaps the core part of the trial in U.S. District Court. He is the only person with first-hand knowledge about the former pitcher's alleged use of anabolic steroids and human growth hormone.

McNamee worked with Clemens when the right-hander pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays and later with the New York Yankees. He also was employed as Clemens' personal trainer.

McNamee is in his third day of cross-examination after being questioned about 10 hours by prosecutors.

The trial is in its fourth week of slogging courtroom testimony. Judge Reggie Walton urged both sides to pick up the pace, saying jurors were becoming impatient. Two jurors of an original pool of 16 have been dismissed for sleeping.

Testimony was scheduled to end on June 1 but Walton moved back the expected termination date to June 8.

(Reporting By Ian Simpson; Editing by Vicki Allen)