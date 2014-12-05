Aug 22, 2014; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Jayson Werth (28) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants in the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON Washington Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth was found guilty of misdemeanor reckless driving on Friday and sentenced to 10 days in jail after his Porsche 911 was clocked in July at 105 mph in a 55 mph zone on the Capital Beltway in Virginia.

Werth, who signed a $126 million, seven-year contract with the Nationals before the 2011 season and was paid $20.5 million last season, was sentenced in Fairfax County District Court to 180 days in jail with 170 suspended.

An All-Star in 2009 with the Philadelphia Phillies, the 35-year-old Werth hit .292 with 16 home runs and 82 runs batted in for the Nationals in 2014.

"We are aware of the judge's ruling today," Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo said in a statement. "Jayson has cooperated fully with the authorities throughout this process.

"As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are unable to comment any further at this time."

(Reporting by Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Alan Crosby)