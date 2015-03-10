SALMON, Idaho A 32-year-old Canadian man was killed on Monday when his parachute failed to open during a skydiving jump from a bridge into a canyon 500 feet below in southern Idaho, authorities said.

Bryan Turner, of Vancouver, British Columbia, was one of a group of daredevils taking turns leaping from the bridge into the Snake River Canyon near Twin Falls, said Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Lori Stewart.

Friends of Turner, who lately had been living in New York City, used kayaks to retrieve him from the river and administered first aid until paramedics arrived. Turner was flown by helicopter to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries, Stewart said.

About 500 people a year leap from the Snake River bridge in the increasingly popular extreme sport known as BASE-jumping, in which skydivers wearing special aerodynamic suits and parachutes free-fall from high cliffs and other tall landmarks.

BASE is an acronym for buildings, antennas, spans and Earth, the various kinds of platforms used by the jumpers.

The Snake River bridge is one of the relatively few man-made structures where the sport remains legal. The last fatal skydiving accident there occurred in 2011, when another jumper's parachute malfunctioned, according to sheriff's records.

