SAN DIEGO Six San Diego-area teenagers, including one under 18, have been arrested and charged with murder in the beating of two homeless men that left one of the transients dead and the other injured, county sheriff's deputies said on Monday.

Stephen Hissom, 55, died after being beaten on a bike path near a freeway overpass, while the second man suffered blunt force injuries but declined medical treatment, San Diego County Sheriff's Detective John Maryon said.

Deputies were called to Santee, about 15 miles east of San Diego, on Friday by a person who reported a fight on a bike path that goes under State Route 52, Maryon said. They found Hissom deceased, and the second homeless man injured.

Two 18-year-old women, Cassidy Rowin and Sarah Baillie, and three 19-year-old men, Tyler Dare, Brian Kish, and Danny Swan III, were booked into jail on Sunday and have been charged with premeditated murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to Maryon. A juvenile has also been charged with murder, he said.

The adults were being held without bail in county jails and will be arraigned on Wednesday. Police were still investigating the circumstances of the violence and could give no word on a potential motive.

(Reporting by Marty Graham; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Eric Walsh)