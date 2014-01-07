Former Fullerton police officer Manuel Ramos listens as his attorney, John Barnett (now shown) gives his opening statements in the People v. Ramos and Cicinelli trial at Orange County Superior Court in Santa Ana, California, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bruce Chambers/Pool

Former Fullerton police officer Jay Cicinelli, 42, listens to the opening statements of John Barnett, the defense attorney for former Fullerton police officer Manuel Ramos, in the People v. Ramos and Cicinelli trial at Orange County Superior Court in Santa Ana, California, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bruce Chambers/Pool

SANTA ANA, California A prosecutor told jurors on Tuesday to serve as the conscience of their community and convict two ex-policemen in the 2011 beating death of a mentally ill transient that touched off protests and political upheaval in Fullerton, a Los Angeles suburb.

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas, in closing remarks in the high-profile trial of ex-Fullerton police officers Manuel Ramos and Jay Cicinelli before a packed Santa Ana courtroom, urged the jury to return guilty verdicts against both men.

"This is your decision, as a jury you speak for our community in this as the voice and conscience of this community," Rackauckas said. "You're going to send a message whether the conduct of these police officers is acceptable."

Prosecutors accuse the two officers, who approached 37-year-old Kelly Thomas near a bus depot on the night of July 5, 2011 to question him about reports of vandalized cars, of turning a routine police encounter into an unnecessary and savage beating that cost the unarmed homeless man his life.

Defense lawyers, who say Thomas suffered from a weakened heart brought on by drug abuse and died because he became combative with the police, were expected to make their closing arguments later on Tuesday.

Ramos, 39, is charged with second degree murder and involuntary manslaughter and faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. Cicinelli, 41, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and use of excessive force. He faces up to four years behind bars if found guilty.

The confrontation that led to Thomas' death was captured on videotape from a surveillance camera at the bus station and touched off a series of protests in Fullerton, as well as the ouster of three city councilmen in a recall election. The city's police chief also resigned.

During his closing argument, Rackauckas repeatedly showed jurors clips from the videotape, in which Thomas can be heard screaming for help as police officers swarm over him delivering multiple blows and shocks with a stun gun.

In 2012, Fullerton's acting chief of police posthumously exonerated Thomas of any wrongdoing in connection with the confrontation, saying he was cleared of suspicion that he did anything to provoke the violent struggle that led to his death.

The city has also agreed to pay $1 million to Thomas' mother in a negotiated settlement of any claims she might have brought in her son's death. Thomas' father filed a separate lawsuit on the one-year anniversary of the beating.

(Reporting by Dana Feldman; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Dan Grebler)