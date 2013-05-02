A FBI poster released on May 2, 2013 shows one of the three suspects who the agency is seeking information regarding the attack on the American diplomatic mission in Benghazi on September 11, 2012. FBI/Handout via REUTERS

Surveillance photo released by the FBI on May 2, 2013 shows a man who the agency is seeking information regarding the attack on the American diplomatic mission in Benghazi on September 11, 2012. REUTERS/FBI/Handout

A combination of surveillance photos released by the FBI on May 2, 2013 show three men who the agency is seeking information regarding the attack on the American diplomatic mission in Benghazi on September 11, 2012. REUTERS/FBI/Handout

WASHINGTON The FBI on Thursday released the photographs of three men it said were at the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya, when it was attacked last September.

The FBI did not call the three men suspects in the attacks, saying only that they "may be able to provide information to help in the investigation."

"The FBI is now asking Libyans and people around the world for additional information related to the attacks," the U.S. investigative agency said in a statement with the photographs.

Four Americans including U.S. Ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens died in the attacks on September 11, 2012, on a poorly guarded temporary U.S. diplomatic mission compound and a more fortified CIA compound nearby.

No individuals are known to have been charged in the attacks.

(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Sandra Maler)