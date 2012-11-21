U.S. ambassador to the United Nations (U.N.) Susan Rice speaks with the media after Security Council consultations at U.N. headquarters in New York June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

UNITED NATIONS U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Susan Rice, defended on Wednesday her remarks after a September attack in Benghazi, Libya, that killed four Americans, including the U.S. ambassador to the North African nation.

"When discussing the attacks against our facilities in Benghazi I relied solely and squarely on the information provided to me by the intelligence community," Rice told reporters at the United Nations.

"I made clear that the information provided to me was preliminary and that our investigations would give us the definitive answers," said Rice, who is seen as a possible nominee to replace U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

