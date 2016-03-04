U.S. Vice President Joe Biden delivers a speech next to Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (not pictured), at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Joe Biden leaves on a five-day trip to the Middle East late Saturday, but no major breakthroughs on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are expected during his visit, a White House official said on Friday.

A senior White House official told reporters Friday that Biden would not make any major recommendations on the Israeli-Palestininan issue but would focus on increasing cooperation on a number of issues, including the fight against the Islamic State and the Syrian conflict.

Biden's trip will include visits to the United Arab Emirates, Israel, West Bank and Jordan.

During the trip, Biden will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, the White House said.

Biden will also meet with Jordan's King Abdullah in Amman, the White House said earlier.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)