WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will deliver the eulogy at a funeral Mass for Beau Biden on Saturday in Wilmington, Delaware, the White House said on Tuesday.

Biden, the son of Vice President Joe Biden and former Delaware attorney general, died on Saturday at age 46 after battling brain cancer.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton)