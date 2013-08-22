Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, addresses the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON Vice President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that his son Beau had undergone "a successful procedure" and would return to Delaware after going to Houston on Monday for tests to probe the cause of symptoms that included weakness and disorientation.

Biden provided no other details. News reports said doctors had discovered a mass in the son's brain and that he had undergone tests for cancer at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

Beau Biden, 44, is the vice president's oldest son and the attorney general of the state of Delaware. He was hospitalized last Wednesday after a drive to Indiana for a holiday. After consulting with his doctor in Philadelphia, he went to Houston for further tests.

The younger Biden was hospitalized in 2010 for what doctors called a mild stroke.

The Delaware Department of Justice said Beau Biden had spoken to his deputies about DOJ matters on Wednesday and would hold further talks with them on Friday when he returns to Delaware, but provided no further details.

The vice president canceled events in Rhode Island and Maine but was still due to appear at one with President Barack Obama in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Philip Barbara)