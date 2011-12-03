ISTANBUL U.S. Vice President Joe Biden pledged support in fighting Kurdish PKK separatists during a meeting Saturday with Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, but did not specifically push for tougher sanctions on Iran, a senior U.S. official said.

Washington would like Turkey to take a tougher stance against Tehran but Biden did not press the point while visiting Erdogan at his home, where he was spending time after having surgery a week ago.

"The vice president noted the sanctions were having a demonstrable impact on Iran and the best way to hope to change their behavior ... (was to) sustain that pressure," the official said.

The two discussed Syria briefly and the question of what comes next did not come up, the official said. Biden is on an eight-day trip that began in Iraq and will end in Greece on Monday.

