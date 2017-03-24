The Argentine government on Friday denied accusations by U.S. producers that Argentine exporters had flooded the U.S. market with biodiesel and violated trade agreements.

On Thursday, the National Biodiesel Board asked the U.S. government to impose antidumping duties on imports of biodiesel from Argentina and Indonesia after two years of tension between U.S. and foreign producers over soaring imports.

"The accusations of U.S. industry have no foundation," said the foreign ministry in a statement on Friday.

"The claim about supposed dumping has no evidence and its arguments have already been rejected by international tribunals."

U.S. producers claim Argentine biodiesel is dumped at about 23 percent below market values and that Indonesian biodiesel is sold around 34 percent below. Dumping is aimed at gaining market share.

The World Trade Organization ruled last year in favor of several claims by Argentina against anti-dumping duties imposed on its biodiesel imports by the European Union.

