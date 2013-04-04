CHICAGO The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday it is monitoring a new strain of bird flu and plans to start preparing a vaccine just in case it is needed.

So far, the new strain of flu known as avian influenza A (H7N9) is only in China and has not yet been found to be capable of being transmitted from person to person.

The CDC said on its website it is following the situation closely and coordinating with domestic and international partners.

(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen)