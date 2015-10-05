A Bitcoin sign can be seen on display at a bar in central Sydney, Australia, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

A Bitcoin logo is displayed at the Bitcoin Center New York City in New York's financial district July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK The U.S. government on Monday announced that it would hold a final auction of bitcoins seized during the prosecution of the creator of Silk Road, an online black market where illegal drugs and other goods could be purchased with the digital currency.

The U.S. Marshals Service said it would hold an online auction on Nov. 5 for about 44,341 bitcoins.

The auction will be the last of bitcoins the government took into custody while prosecuting Ross Ulbricht, who authorities say ran Silk Road and was sentenced in May to life in prison.

