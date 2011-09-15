NEW YORK The United States needs to use fiscal as well as monetary policy to boost the economy and convince cash-rich corporations to hire and invest, the chief equity strategist of BlackRock Inc said on Thursday.

Bob Doll, who helps manage BlackRock's more than $3.3 trillion in assets, said companies are more likely to raise their dividends or buy back shares than invest and hire because they don't know what policy to expect from Washington.

"That's why I think our discussion of Fed policy has to move at some point....to fiscal policy. It's got to go there," he said at a Bloomberg Markets 50 Summit in New York.

President Barack Obama recently proposed a $447 billion job creation package, but it remains unclear how much of the plan will make it through a divided Congress. Republican leaders say they oppose raising taxes to pay for parts of the bill.

The Federal Reserve has been more active, slashing interest rates to zero and pouring more than $2.3 trillion into the financial system in recent years through asset purchases.

The central bank is widely expected to announce more measures next week, including a possible plan to tilt its portfolio toward Treasuries with longer maturities to push long-term interest rates lower.

Doll said Fed efforts have largely been aimed at restoring confidence but noted that Chairman Ben Bernanke has recently appealed for more help from fiscal policy.

"We have got to get out of the confidence bear market we've been in and allow things to improve," he said.

Congress passed an $800 billion stimulus bill in 2009, but Republicans have derided it as ineffective and many economists now say it was too small to boost economic activity.

U.S. growth slowed sharply in the first half of the year and the unemployment rate remains stuck above 9 percent.

Lawmakers have also clashed about the large U.S. debt burden and locked horns this summer over how to rein in a budget deficit running at nearly 10 percent of output, one of the largest as a percentage of GDP since World War II.

But with the benchmark 10-year Treasury note hovering near multi-decade lows, the government should be willing to borrow now to get the economy going, said Don Brownstein, chief investment officer at Structured Portfolio Management.

"If the world continues to be willing to lend us money at 2 percent for 10 years, for crying out loud, if there was ever a time to spend, this is the time," he said.