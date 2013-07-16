Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich makes a statement to reporters outside his Chicago home one day before reporting to federal prison in Colorado to serve a 14-year sentence for corruption, March 14, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Lawyers for Rod Blagojevich have filed an appeal challenging the disgraced former Illinois governor's corruption conviction and 14-year prison term.

Blagojevich was sentenced in 2011 after being convicted of multiple criminal corruption counts over a scheme to sell a U.S. Senate seat vacated by then president-elect Barack Obama.

A filing with the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago late on Monday argued there was insufficient evidence to prove any of the charges against him.

It also argued the jury was misled about the laws on fraud, extortion and bribery at his trial.

A flamboyant two-term Democrat, Blagojevich was ousted from office in 2009 after impeachment proceedings by the state legislature.

He was also convicted of charges he used his office to extort campaign contributions and jobs for himself and his wife.

(Reporting by David Bailey; Writing by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Andrew Heavens)