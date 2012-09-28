WASHINGTON Abundant U.S. energy supplies and sluggish growth in Europe have created a "unique opportunity" for the United States to attract more business investment over the next several years, acting U.S. Commerce Secretary Rebecca Blank said on Friday.

In a speech to the Council on Foreign Relations, Blank said in the last six to nine months she has increasingly heard from both U.S. and foreign manufacturers that the United States is "the place they have to be."

"I'm very optimistic that we will see substantial increases in both (foreign investment in the United States and U.S. companies returning jobs to the United States) over the next several years," Blank said.

Congress could help by passing a bill that ends tax breaks for companies that move jobs overseas and provides relief for companies that move them back to the United States, Blank said.

The Commerce Department also is using a new program called SelectUSA to encourage both foreign and domestic companies to invest more in the United States.

"I believe that we have a unique opportunity to attract business investment into the U.S. in the immediate future, particularly in manufacturing," Blank said.

She spoke to the group just shortly before the White House announced that President Barack Obama had blocked a Chinese company from building turbines close to a Navy military site in Oregon due to national security concerns.

Blank said the United States welcomed most investment from China, but not in every case.

"Particularly when you're talking about China, but there's other countries where this is true too, one has to be worried about national security concerns," Blank said.

U.S. foreign investment in the United States rebounded to $227 billion in 2011 from $144 billion during the last year of the global financial crisis in 2009.

One helpful factor is a "bright" U.S. energy outlook, Blank said, noting U.S. natural gas prices have fallen sharply since June 2008 in response to a dramatic increase in production.

Rising labor costs in China and other developing countries are also eroding their advantage in that area, she said.

The continuing debt crisis in Europe, and accompanying slow growth, also is encouraging investors from there and around the world to increasingly look to the United States for new opportunities, Blank said.

