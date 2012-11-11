INDIANAPOLIS The cause of an explosion and fire that killed two people Saturday night when it tore through a residential area of Indianapolis was under investigation on Sunday, authorities said.

"There's a significant number of homes that have sustained damage, including two that have been completely destroyed, no cause has been ruled out," said Marc Lotter, a spokesman for Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard.

"The investigation is ongoing," he said. He added that seven people had been injured in the explosion, which left a large debris field and damaged at least 18 houses in addition to the two that were destroyed.

An Indianapolis Fire Department spokeswoman said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released, Lotter said.

