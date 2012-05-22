SAN ANTONIO The U.S. Coast Guard said on Tuesday it had suspended its search off the Texas coast for a fishing boat with six people aboard after a radio transmission that had reported it was sinking.

An emergency radio caller said on Sunday the boat was sinking in the Gulf of Mexico near Galveston and he and the five others aboard were climbing into a life raft.

After searching about 2,400 nautical square miles by air and sea, "we found no signs of debris, no signs of anything that indicates that a vessel went down," Coast Guard spokeswoman Elvie Damaso said.

The garbled radio transmission said that the boat was called Scallywag or Skylark.

The Coast Guard found no evidence that a vessel and its crew were missing, Damaso said. No relatives have reported family members missing.

Damaso said the call could have been a hoax.

