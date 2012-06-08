PHOENIX Five corpses found charred beyond recognition in a burned-out automobile abandoned in the Arizona desert are now believed to be the bodies of a family of five killed in a murder-suicide committed by the father, authorities said on Thursday.

Authorities originally thought the five corpses might have been the remains of victims of drug-trafficking violence. The white Ford Explorer had been ditched in a remote area between Phoenix and the U.S.-Mexico border known as a frequent corridor for smugglers of illegal drugs and immigrants.

Investigators now suspect that James Butwin shot his wife and three children to death in the family's home in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe, drove their bodies to the desert and then set the car on fire and killed himself.

"From the information we've been able to gather, they were shot and likely already had expired before they even left the residence," Tempe police spokesman, Sergeant Jeff Glover, told Reuters.

Two guns were found inside the vehicle, and one matched shell casings recovered from the Tempe home. Blood also was found in the home.

Police said Butwin left two suicide notes behind, one at his office and another mailed to a business associate, but Glover declined to reveal the contents of the messages. Authorities have offered no information about a motive for the slayings.

The family and their sport utility vehicle were reported missing by an acquaintance on Monday, three days after authorities discovered a flame-scorched SUV containing five badly burned bodies. Four were found in a rear storage compartment and one in the backseat.

The vehicle was later determined to be registered to the address of the missing family.

Dr. Gregory Hess, chief medical examiner for Pima County, said two of the burned bodies had been positively identified through dental records as James Butwin and his wife, Yafit.

"We believe that the other three bodies in the vehicle are the children," he said. "But we haven't positively identified them yet."

Hess said he expected the identities of the children, a 16-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 14 and 7, to be confirmed by Friday, and coroners would then turn their attention to establishing the exact cause of deaths.

Authorities said U.S. Border Patrol agents first spotted a white SUV parked off Interstate 8 before dawn on Saturday, and that it was driven into the desert when agents approached. Hours later, agents followed tracks from the vehicle into the desert to find the smoldering car.

(Reporting by David Schwartz; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Peter Cooney)