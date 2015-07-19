The decomposing bodies of a woman and three children have been discovered in a home on Chicago's South Side, police and local media said on Sunday.

The bodies of the unidentified people were discovered at about 8:30 p.m. local time on Saturday in the East Chatham neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A police dispatch said the department was in the early stages of investigating the deaths and could not release details, including the identities of the deceased.

Local authorities told the Chicago Tribune the bodies were decomposed and were those of three children and a woman, who may have suffered head trauma. The kitchen in the one-story red brick house was charred, the newspaper reported.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Scott Malone and Susan Fenton)