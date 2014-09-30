LOS ANGELES A worker at a waste collection site near Los Angeles found human remains on a conveyor belt at the facility, marking what local media called the fourth such grisly find in two years, police said on Tuesday.

The employee found the body parts on Monday evening at Athens Services in an industrial area about 15 miles east of Los Angeles, said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Deputy Juanita Suarez-Navarro.

The remains initially appeared female, but a conclusive determination of the person's gender, identification and cause of death has still not been made, Navarro said. Nor was it immediately clear if the person was a victim of foul play.

Over the last two years, workers at the facility have found three other bodies on conveyor belts, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Navarro could not confirm the previous discoveries, and a sheriff's homicide investigator could not be reached for further comment.

