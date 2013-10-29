LOS ANGELES Human body parts found at two separate waste treatment plants 20 miles apart in Los Angeles likely belong to the same dismembered murder victim, authorities said on Tuesday.

The upper torso of an unidentified woman, described only as possibly Hispanic, was discovered on Monday in a waste treatment plant east of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

That torso appears to be related to a foot, calf and other remains found on Saturday at another plant in Carson, south of the city, the sheriff's department said.

Sheriff's officials asked anyone with information about a missing woman to contact them.

An autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause of death, the sheriff's department said, but the case was being investigated as a homicide.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Doina Chiacu)