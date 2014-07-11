NEW YORK New York police on Friday are working to identify the human body parts scattered around two Long Island communities over three days this week, authorities said.

A severed limb was found in a yard in the town of Hempstead on Thursday, after another limb turned up a few blocks away the day before, Suffolk County Police said in a statement. On Tuesday, a woman's torso was located in Bay Shore, a community about 25 miles from Hempstead, police said.

Suffolk and Nassau police declined to say who discovered the remains or whether they belonged to a man or woman.

"We have not ID'd them or said whether or not they're connected," police said.

The body parts have been sent to Suffolk County and Nassau County medical examiners.

Local media reported that police suspected the body parts belonged to a 27-year-old Brooklyn woman reported missing over the weekend. Police would not comment on the reports.

