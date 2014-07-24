NEW YORK A Brooklyn woman faces murder charges in the killing of her neighbor whose dismembered body was discovered in New York near sites where other severed human limbs were found this month, police said on Thursday.

Leah Cuevas, 42, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with the murder of 27-year-old Chinelle Browne, Suffolk County police said in a statement.

She pleaded not guilty in Suffolk County District Court on Thursday and was being held without bail, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's office.

Police discovered Browne's dismembered body in the suburban Long Island town of Bay Shore on July 8.

Two severed limbs were also found a few blocks apart in the nearby community of Hempstead the week prior, but police have not confirmed that the limbs belonged to Browne.

Authorities also have not said whether a head found in bushes outside of a Long Island home last week was Browne's.

Local media has reported that Browne, who went missing early this month, was a mother of four and a native of Guyana.

The relationship between Browne and Cuevas was not immediately clear except that the two women lived in the same Brooklyn apartment complex.

Police were still investigating a motive for Browne's death.

