U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) speaks to reporters at a news conference following a Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

An Ohio bartender is suspected to have contemplated poisoning House Speaker John Boehner, a Republican, and has been charged with threatening to murder a U.S. official, court documents showed on Tuesday.

Michael Hoyt, who had long served Boehner at a country club in Ohio and checked into a psychiatric facility after he was questioned by police, was indicted on the charge on Jan. 7, court papers said.

"Speaker Boehner is aware of this situation, and sincerely thanks the FBI, the Capitol Police, and local authorities in Ohio for their efforts,” Boehner spokesman Michael Steel said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles, David Bailey in Minneapolis and Peter Cooney in Washington; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)