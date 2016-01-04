The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Boeing Co (BA.N) has been awarded a contract worth $855 million to provide "avionics component integration and contractor logistics support" for T-38C aircraft, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The work is expected to be completed by January 2026, the Department of Defense said in its daily digest of major contract awards. It said two offers had been received but did not identify the company that made the other bid.

