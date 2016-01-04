German drugmaker Stada backs 5.32 billion euro offer from Bain, Cinven
German drugmaker Stada said it has decided to support an offer from Bain Capital and Cinven for 66 euros per share, valuing the company at about 5.32 billion euros.
Boeing Co (BA.N) has been awarded a contract worth $855 million to provide "avionics component integration and contractor logistics support" for T-38C aircraft, the Pentagon said on Monday.
The work is expected to be completed by January 2026, the Department of Defense said in its daily digest of major contract awards. It said two offers had been received but did not identify the company that made the other bid.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali in Toronto)
German drugmaker Stada said it has decided to support an offer from Bain Capital and Cinven for 66 euros per share, valuing the company at about 5.32 billion euros.
Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc , the owner of some of the most popular ski resorts in North America, will announce its sale on Monday to a ski resort operator backed by buyout firm KSL Capital Partners LLC, people familiar with the matter said.