HOUSTON An Oklahoma man was arrested and charged on Friday with trying to destroy a natural gas pipeline with a homemade bomb, the FBI said.

The Oklahoma City division of the FBI said on Friday that Daniel Wells Herriman, 40, of Konawa, Oklahoma, called Seminole County 911 emergency response on Wednesday and said he had made the device at his home.

He said he put it under the above-ground pipeline on Sunday in a remote area near Okemah, about 75 miles east of Oklahoma City, and set the timer.

Hours before Herriman made that call, employees of the company that runs the line, Houston-based Enerfin Resources, found the device and alerted authorities, the FBI said.

The device did not explode and the pipeline was undamaged.

FBI spokesman Clay Simmonds said Herriman had no connection to the company. Herriman was in federal custody in Muskogee, Oklahoma, on Friday and it was not clear if he had yet obtained an attorney.

An affidavit filed with the criminal complaint on Friday said FBI agents searched Herriman's residence, found items like those used to make the device, and arrested him without incident.

The device was sent to an FBI laboratory for further evaluation. The affidavit said it had sealed white pipes that contained what appeared to be black powder as well as a propane tank, two batteries, wires, broken light bulbs and a wind-up alarm clock.

The criminal complaint said Herriman was charged with attempting to damage or destroy property by means of an explosive.

After Herriman's arrest, his 73-year-old father told Reuters his son had been undergoing treatment for years for mental health problems, which had worsened recently.

"He said he's been hearing voices for the last couple weeks," Dan Herriman said. "He was trying to get back to the V.A. (Veteran's Administration hospital)."

The suspect has been taking medication to treat his mental illness, Herriman said of his son.

"He goes up and down."