SALMON, Idaho A federal courthouse and office building in Idaho was evacuated on Tuesday and nearby streets cordoned off after authorities discovered a package suspected to be a mail bomb, federal and local officials said.

A mail clerk alerted marshals about a suspicious package delivered to the building by the U.S. Postal Service in Pocatello and an initial X-ray inspection of the parcel suggested it may contain an explosive device, a U.S. Marshals Service supervisor said.

Nearly 40 workers in the building were ordered to leave as a precaution while authorities examined the package, which came from an unknown sender, said Darrin Lambert, supervisor of the Marshals Service office in Pocatello.

"We were unable to clearly identity the device or possible device," Lambert said the package. It was not immediately clear to whom the package was addressed and whether it bore a return address.

No one was reported hurt in the incident, which unfolded in the early afternoon.

The building is located in the business district of Pocatello, a city of about 58,000 residents in southeastern Idaho that is home to Idaho State University. The building houses offices of the U.S. attorney and probation officers in addition to the federal courthouse.

Police closed off streets within a one-block perimeter of the courthouse while a bomb squad was brought in to remove the package and dispose of it.

Pocatello police spokeswoman Diane Brush said a bomb-disposal robot was sent into the building to retrieve the parcel and place it into a special canister for detonation in a nearby parking lot.

(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman; Editing by Steve Gorman and Cynthia Johnston)