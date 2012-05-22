SALT LAKE CITY A bomb threat forced the evacuation of a National Security Agency facility under construction in Utah on Monday but investigators found nothing suspicious and declared the site safe, an FBI spokeswoman said.

The spy agency facility is being built at Camp Williams, a military base just south of Salt Lake City. The Army Corps of Engineers is overseeing the $1.2 billion project.

FBI spokeswoman Deborah Bertram declined to say how the threat was received but said it led to an evacuation at the site.

FBI agents spent several hours at the site after the threat was received. "We found nothing suspicious," Bertram said, later adding that the agency had "cleared the scene."

The Army Corps of Engineers said in a statement that work on the site, called the Utah Data Center, was to resume on Tuesday. U.S. officials have released few details on the purpose of the center.

The National Security Agency is in charge of collecting and analyzing foreign communications and protecting U.S. government communications and information systems.

(Reporting by Jennifer Dobner in Utah; Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Bill Trott)