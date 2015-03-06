Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose for a third week to the highest level since mid-January ahead of the February U.S. jobs report, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 139,474 contracts on March 3, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.

This was the most net shorts in 10-year T-note futures since 145,598 contracts on Jan. 20

A week earlier, speculators held 109,710 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.

Speculators turned negative on Eurodollar futures for the first time since January. In the latest week, they had a net short of 55,326 contracts, compared with a net long of 28,635

(Editing by Andre Grenon)