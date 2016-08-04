NEW YORK Wall Street's separation of interest and principal components of U.S. Treasury securities totaled $707 million in July, down more than 90 percent from $7.544 billion in June, according to Treasury Department data released on Thursday.

Bond dealers break apart, or "strip," these components for resale to investors who seek to receive a known payment on a specific future date.

These "Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities" (STRIPS), also known as zero-coupon securities, pay investors only when they mature.

The stripping of longer-dated Treasuries totaled $599 million last month, down from $6.7 billion in June, which was the largest for these maturities since February 2013 amid intense global demand for longer-dated U.S. bonds.

Total STRIPS outstanding fell by $427 million in July with $1.13 billion of them retired, Treasury data showed.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)