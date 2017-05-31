Brent crude oil edges back above $45, but excess weighs
LONDON Oil edged up from multi-month lows on Thursday, but prices remained under pressure from a supply glut that has persisted despite OPEC-led efforts to balance the market.
NEW YORK The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations turned lower on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book on regional U.S. economic conditions showed little sign of price pressures from early April to late May.
At 2:10 p.m. (1810 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.83 percent, down almost half a basis point from late on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb data. US10YTIP=TWEB USBEI10Y=RR
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)
LONDON Oil edged up from multi-month lows on Thursday, but prices remained under pressure from a supply glut that has persisted despite OPEC-led efforts to balance the market.
WASHINGTON The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased slightly last week, but remains at levels consistent with a tight labor market.
LONDON Large amounts of business investment is being postponed because of uncertainty over the future outcome of Brexit negotiations so Britain should seek clarity as early as possible over a transition arrangement, finance minister Philip Hammond said.