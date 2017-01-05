Carrie Fisher poses for cameras as she arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/File Photo

Carrie Fisher's memoir "The Princess Diarist," about her time making the 1977 "Star Wars" movie, climbed back into the U.S. best-sellers chart on Thursday after the death of the actress last week following a heart attack.

John Grisham's novel "The Whistler" remained at the top of the fiction best-sellers list.

Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. "The Whistler" 1

John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)

2. "Cross the Line" 2

James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29)

3. "The Underground Railroad" 4

Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95)

4. "No Man’s Land" 5

David Baldacci (Grand Central, $29

5. "Two by Two" 3

Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27)

6. "The Chemist" 10

Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown $28)

7. "Small Great Things" 6

Jodi Picoult (Ballantine, $28.99)

8. "Night School" 8

Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.99)

9. "Tom Clancy True Faith and Allegiance" 7

Mark Greaney (Putnam, $29.95)

10. "Turbo Twenty-Three" 9

Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28)

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. "The Lose Your Belly Diet" -

Travis Stork (Ghost Mountain, $25.95)

2. "The Princess Diarist" -

Carrie Fisher (Blue Rider, $26)

3. "Hillbilly Elegy" 6

J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99

4. "Jesus Always" 4

Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson, $15.99)

5. "Tools of Titans" 10

Timothy Ferriss (HMH, $28)

6. "The Magnolia Story" 2

Gaines/Gaines (W, $26.99)

7. "Killing the Rising Sun" 1

O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)

8. "The Undoing Project" 7

Michael Lewis (Norton, $28.95)

9. "The Book of Joy" 13

Dalai Lama/Tutu (Avery, $26)

10. "Zero Sugar Diet" -

David Zinczenko (Ballantine $28)

(Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending Jan. 1, 2017, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company)

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Nick Zieminski)