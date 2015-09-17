Lee Child's latest Jack Reacher thriller, "Make Me," topped the U.S. fiction bestsellers list on Thursday, knocking the sequel to Stieg Larsson's best-selling trilogy of Lisbeth Salander mysteries off the top spot.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. "Make Me" 41

Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.99)

2. "The Girl in the Spider's Web" 1

David Lagercrantz (Knopf, $27.95)

3. "Go Set a Watchman" 5

Harper Lee (Harper, $27.99)

4. "X" 2

Sue Grafton (Putnam/Wood, $28.95)

5. "Undercover" 7

Danielle Steele (Delacorte, $28)

6. "The Girl on the Train" 8

Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95)

7. "Star Wars: Aftermath" 4

Chuck Wendig (Del Rey/LucasBooks, $28)

8. "The Solomon Curse" 6

Cussler/Blake (Putnam, $28.95)

9. "Purity" 3

Jonathan Franzen (FSG, $28.95)

10. "Friction" 9

Sandra Brown (Grand Central, $26)

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up" 1

Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99)

2. "Rising Strong" 2

Brene Brown (Random/Spiegel & Grau, $27)

3. "Plunder and Deceit" 4

Mark R. Levin (S&S/Threshold, $27)

4. "Exceptional" 3

Cheney/Cheney (S&S/Threshold, $28)

5. "Between the World and Me" 4

Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel&Grau, $24)

6. "For The Love" 7

Jen Hatmaker (Thomas Nelson, $22.99)

7. "Guinness World Records 2016" 11

(Guinness World Records, $28.95)

8. "Paula Deen Cuts the Fat" -

(Deen/Clark, Paula Deen Ventures, $29.95

9. "Selp-Helf" 12

(Miranda Sings, S&S/Gallery, $$22.99

10. "The Wright Brothers" 15

(David McCullough, Simon & Schuster, $30)

