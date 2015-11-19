John Grisham reclaimed the top spot on the U.S. fiction bestsellers chart on Thursday with his new thriller "Rogue Lawyer."

Data released from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the weekly list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. "Rogue Lawyer" 2

John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)

2. "The Bazaar of Bad Dreams" 1

Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00)

3. "The Crossing" 3

Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $28.00)

4. "See Me" 4

Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27)

5. "The Magic Strings of Frankie Presto" -

Mitch Albom, (Harper $25.99)

6. "The Promise" -

Robert Crais, (Putnam, $27.95)

7. "Crimson Shore" -

Preston/Child (Grand Central, $27.00)

8. "The Immortal Nicholas" 6

Glenn Beck (Mercury Ink, $26.99)

9. "Depraved Heart" 5

Patricia Cornwell (Morrow, $28.99)

10. "The Survivor" 7

Vince Flynn, Kyle Miss (Atria/Bestler, $28)

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "Fallout 4: Vault Dweller’s Survival Guide" –

(Prima, $39.99

2. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinnertime" 1

Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99)

3. "Killing Reagan" 2

O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)

4. "Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates" 4

Kilmeade/Yaeger (Penguin/Sentinel, $27.95)

5. "Destiny and Power" -

Jon Meacham (Random, $35.00)

6. "Troublemaker" 3

Leah Remini (Ballantine, $27.00)

7. Guinness World Records 2016 7

Guinness World Records ($28.95)

8. "Crippled America" 5

Donald J. Trump (S&S/Threshold, $25.00)

9. "The Witches" 9

Stacy Schiff (Little, Brown, $32.00

10. "A More Perfect Union" 6

Ben Carson (Penguin/Sentinel, $26.95)

(Week ended Nov 15. 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2015 The Nielsen Company)

