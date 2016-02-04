Author James Patterson poses at the CBS Studios rooftop summer soiree in West Hollywood, California May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

James Patterson's latest heist thriller "NYPD Red 4," co-authored with Marshall Karp, topped the weekly U.S. fiction bestseller chart on Thursday.

Data released from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States are used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. "NYPD Red 4" -

Patterson/Karp (Little, Brown, $28)

2. "Blue" 1

Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.95)

3. "My Name Is Lucy Barton" 2

Elizabeth Strout (Random House, $26)

4. "The Girl on the Train" 3

Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95)

5. "The Bands of Mourning" -

Brandon Sanderson (Tor, 27.99)

6. "Rogue Lawyer" 4

John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)

7. "The Nightingale" 7

Kristin Hannah (St. Martins, $27.99)

8. "Scandalous Behavior" 6

Stuart Woods (Putnam, $28)

9. "See Me" 10

Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27)

10. "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" 9

Alan Dean Foster (Del Rey/LucasBooks)

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "When Breath Becomes Air" 1

Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25)

2. "Spark Joy" 2

Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $18.99)

3. "The Name Of God Is Mercy" 3

Pope Francis (Random House, $26)

4. "Dark Money" 10

Jane Mayer (Doubleday, $29.95)

5. "Between the World and Me" 6

Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel&Grau, $24)

6. "The Road to Little Dribbling" 8

Bill Bryson (Doubleday, $28.95)

7. "The Power of Broke" 4

Daymond John (Crown Business, $26)

8. "Killing Reagan" 11

O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)

9. "Presence" 7

Amy Cuddy (Little, Brown, $28)

10. "The Whole 30" 13

Hartwig/Hartwig (HMH, $30)

(Week ended Jan. 31, 2016, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2016 Nielsen Co)

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bill Trott)