Harlan Coben's new thriller "Fool Me Once" debuted at the top of the weekly U.S. fiction best-seller chart on Thursday.

Data from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. "Fool Me Once" -

Harlan Coben (Dutton, $28)

2. "Private Paris" 1

Patterson/Sullivan (Little, Brown, $28)

3. "Property of a Noblewoman 2

Danielle Steele (Delacorte, $28.95)

4. "The Nest" -

Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney (Ecco, $26.99)

5. "The Summer Before the War" -

Helen Simonson (Random House, $28)

6. "The Gangster" 5

Cussler/Scott (Putnam, $29)

7. "Off the Grid" 4

C.J. Box (Putnam, $27)

8. "A Girl's Guide to Moving On" 7

Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $26)

9. "Dark Promises" 3

Christine Feehan (Berkley, $27)

10. "See Me" 16

Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27)

Hardcover Non-fiction

1. "On Fire" 12

John O’Leary (S&S/North Star Way, &26)

2. "When Breath Becomes Air" 1

Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25)

3. "Eat Fat, Get Thin" 2

Mark Hyman (Little, Brown, $28)

4. "Cravings" 3

Chrissy Teigen (Clarkson Potter, $29.99)

5. "The Bob’s Burgers Burger Book" -

Bouchard et al. (Rizzoli/Universe, $19.95)

6. "World of Warcraft: Chronicle, Vol. 1" 5

(Dark Horse, $39.99)

7. "Spark Joy" 4

Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $18.99)

8. "Smarter Faster Better" 7

Charles Duhigg (Random House, $28)

9. "Seven Brief Lessons on Physics" 30

Carlo Rovelli (Riverhead, $18)

10. "The Whole 30" 8

Hartwig/Hartwig (HMH, $30)

(Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending March 27, 2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company.)

