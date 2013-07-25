'I'm a little dazed,' French artist says after living in a rock
BOSTON The head of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences will resign effective July 31 amid a controversy over whether she lied about her academic degrees, the honorary society said on Thursday.
The 233-year-old Cambridge, Massachusetts-based academy has begun a search for a successor to Leslie Cohen Berlowitz, its current president and chief executive. It expects the process to take "some months," said the group's chairman, Louis Cabot, in a letter to its 4,600 fellows and other members.
Berlowitz had come under fire in recent months after the Boston Globe reported that she had made false claims about her credentials, including saying that she had a doctorate from New York University, which she had not been awarded.
Berlowitz was placed on paid administrative leave last month following the revelations.
The two-page letter said nothing about why Berlowitz was resigning.
The group, which operates out of a leafy headquarters not far from Harvard University, has a membership made up of top U.S. academics including 50 Nobel laureates. Its members have included George Washington, John J. Audubon, Alexander Graham Bell and Albert Einstein.
It also publishes scholarly works including Daedalus magazine.
