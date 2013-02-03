First responders assist injured passengers from a charter bus that crashed in Boston, Massachusetts February 2, 2013. The bus was carrying 42 passengers traveling from Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Pennsylvania when it crashed into a Boston overpass on Saturday night, injuring 33 people, according to emergency officials. REUTERS/Boston Fire Dept./Handout

A bus carrying 42 passengers traveling from Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Pennsylvania crashed into a Boston overpass on Saturday night, injuring 34 people, according to emergency officials.

The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. EST on Soldiers Field Road in Boston, according to Boston Emergency Medical Services spokeswoman Jennifer Mehigan.

Medical workers transported 34 people to four area hospitals - 30 with minor injuries, three serious, and one life-threatening, Mehigan said. Some people had to be removed through the bus roof, strapped onto backboards, according to the Boston Fire Department's Twitter feed.

Mehigan said the injured included teenagers and adults.

"A number of patients were trapped at some point during the incident," Mehigan said. All the victims had been removed from the bus by about 9:30 p.m. She said the fire department had to remove part of the roof of the private Calvary Coach charter bus to perform the rescues.

(The story corrects headline and lead to increase number of injured.)

(Reporting By Mary Wisniewski in Chicago; Editing by Eric Beech and Peter Cooney)