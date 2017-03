Tamerlan Tsarnaev (L), 26, is pictured in 2010 in Lowell, Massachusetts, and his brother Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, is pictured in an undated FBI handout photo in this combination photo. REUTERS/The Sun of Lowell, MA/FBI/Handout

WASHINGTON The brothers suspected of the Boston Marathon bombings had originally planned to carry out the attack on July 4 this year, a law enforcement official said.

But the Tsarnaev brothers decided to strike earlier because they completed building their bombs more quickly than expected, the official said.

(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Alistair Bell and Eric Walsh)