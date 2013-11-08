BOSTON A Massachusetts teenager was arrested on Friday on charges he stole two high-powered rifles from an unmarked FBI vehicle outside an agent's home, police said.

The rifles were returned to police in Andover, a town about 25 miles north of Boston on Friday morning, two days after they were taken from the vehicle, which is used by a Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) unit.

"The guns have been returned and an arrest has been made," said an Andover police official, who asked not to be identified. He declined to provide further details.

The FBI on Thursday had announced a $20,000 reward for the return of the rifles - a Colt M16-A1 and an HS Precision Pro-Series 2000 sniper rifle. The FBI said also said there was an internal investigation into whether the weapons were properly stored by the agent in the vehicle.

(Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Grant McCool)