Boston firefighters respond to a two-house fire between Sumner and Webster Streets in East Boston, Massachusetts, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Boston firefighters respond to a two-house fire between Sumner and Webster Streets in East Boston, Massachusetts, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Boston firefighters respond to a two-house fire between Sumner and Webster Streets in East Boston, Massachusetts, July 30, 2014. Six companies of Boston firefighters on Wednesday battled a large blaze that engulfed multiple buildings in the city's residential eastern section, fire officials said. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Boston firefighters respond to a two-house fire between Sumner and Webster Streets in East Boston, Massachusetts, July 30, 2014. Six companies of Boston firefighters on Wednesday battled a large blaze that engulfed multiple buildings in the city's residential eastern section, fire officials said. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

BOSTON Six companies of Boston firefighters on Wednesday battled a large blaze that engulfed multiple buildings in the city's residential eastern section, fire officials said.

Live television images showed a plume of smoke hanging over the city's east near Logan International Airport.

It was not immediately clear if anyone had been injured in the fire, which was reported at 8:35 a.m. ET.

(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Bill Trott)