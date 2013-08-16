BOSTON The son of a former Boston Red Sox player and broadcaster has been arrested and will be charged on Friday with stabbing his girlfriend to death in their apartment outside Boston, the local prosecutor said.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said the police were called to the apartment where Jared Remy, his girlfriend Jennifer Martel and their daughter lived in the suburb of Waltham on Thursday night.

"Ms. Martel had sustained multiple stab wounds," Ryan told reporters. "We immediately began an investigation."

Remy, the son of former Red Sox player Jerry Remy, was arrested and will be charged on Friday with murder, assault and battery in a domestic situation and assault with a dangerous weapon, Ryan said.

Jerry Remy played for the Red Sox from 1978 to 1984. He is currently a Red Sox broadcaster.

(Reporting by Scott Malone)