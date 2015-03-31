BOSTON Boston police are investigating an incident in which officers responding to an overnight call arrived at a flaming apartment building to discover a man who had been shot dead and an injured woman, a police spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Police believe the shooting and the blaze were linked but it is unclear how, said spokeswoman Rachel McGuire.

The woman was transported to an area hospital where she remains under observation, McGuire said.

Police did not release the names of either person involved.

