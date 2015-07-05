Cast member Amy Poehler (C) poses with the characters of Sadness and Joy (R) at the premiere of 'Inside Out' at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California June 8, 2015. The movie opens in the U.S. on June 19. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

'Joy' and 'Sadness', characters of the animation film 'Inside Out', pose at its premiere at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California June 8, 2015. The movie opens in the U.S. on June 19. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - "Inside Out" delivered the firepower at the five-day holiday weekend box office as it finished in first ahead of "Jurassic World" and new entries "Terminator: Genisys" and "Magic Mike XXL."

In a tight race, Disney-Pixar's animated comedy pulled in as estimated $45.3 million in the U.S. over the five days -- giving it $246.2 million stateside in its third week at 4,158 locations. "Inside Out," with Amy Poehler, Mindy Kaling and Bill Hader voicing the emotions of an 11-year-old girl, is showing impressive staying power at multiplexes.

Universal's fourth weekend of "Jurassic World" remained a solid draw, three weeks after its record-setting opening. The dino thriller, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, stomped it way to $43.8 million at 3,737 screens and ranks as the fourth highest domestic grosser of all time with $568.2 million.

For the three days covering Friday through Sunday, "Jurassic World" had the edge on "Inside Out" with $30.9 million to $30.1 million, according to Sunday estimates.

"Terminator: Genisys" followed with $28.7 million for the three days and $44.2 million for the five. The Paramount-Skydance robot actioner is the fifth installment in the series with this iteration starring Emilia Clarke and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

With a hefty $155 million price tag, overseas performance will be crucial. That component provided an upside for Paramount, which saw $74 million from international markets for the weekend -- led by Russia at $12.5 million, South Korea at $11.1 million and Mexico at $6.6 million.

Warner's stripper sequel "Magic Mike XXL" wound up the five days with $27 million at 3,355 sites with a 96% female audience with Channing Tatum, Joe Manganiello and Matt Bomer reprising their roles from the 2012 sleeper hit. Performance was front-loaded with $15 million in its first two days but with a budget of just $14.8 million, "Magic Mike XXL" is already in the black for the studio.

The original "Magic Mike" opened on the June 29-July 1 weekend three years ago with a stunning $39.1 million on its way to a $113 million domestic total.

"Terminator: Genisys" and "Magic Mike XXL" had been expected to finish above $40 million for the five days. Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Rentrak, told Variety that the new films faced a formidable challenge against "Inside Out" and "Jurassic World."

"Those two holdover films are tough to open against because they are still drawing all demographics," he added.