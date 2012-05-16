DALLAS Officials with the Dallas County medical examiner's office said on Tuesday they have identified a body found in a Texas creek bed in March as that of 10-year-old Johnathan Ramsey, who police have said was apparently starved to death by his parents.

Police began searching for the boy on March 30 after Johnathan's grandfather reported him missing.

The boy's father and stepmother told police they punished him for punching his pregnant stepmother in the stomach and causing a miscarriage, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The pair locked Johnathan in a bedroom for months and fed him only bread and water, the paper reported. Police believe he died of starvation in August, the paper said.

The boy's father, Aaron Ramsey, 34, and his stepmother, Elizabeth Ramsey, 31, have been charged with injury to a child.

They both remained in the Dallas County Jail Tuesday, each on $500,000 bond. A Dallas police spokesman could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Ellis County Justice of the Peace Bill Woody has said the medical examiner's report listed the boy's death as a homicide.

