SAN DIEGO A 12-year-old boy from Las Vegas was found dead of a gunshot wound at a Boy Scouts of America summer camp in San Diego, police said on Monday.

An emergency call from the camp described the shooting as a suicide attempt, said San Diego police Lieutenant Mike Hastings of the homicide unit.

The boy was at Fiesta Island in San Diego's Mission Bay with his Las Vegas-based Boy Scout troop, according to San Diego police spokesman Matt Tortorella.

The camp, which has canoes and kayaks, is focused on aquatic sports and police said there was no shooting component to it. Investigators found a pistol near the boy, according to City News Service.

The boy's father was at the camp with him, having arrived on Sunday for a seven-day stay. They had been scheduled to return to Las Vegas on July 5, Hastings said.

