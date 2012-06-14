PORTLAND, Oregon The Oregon state Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of 20,000 pages of confidential Boy Scouts of America records dubbed the "perversion files" that the organization kept about suspected or confirmed sexual abuse by its leaders and volunteers.

But the state high court ruled that the names contained in the documents be redacted before the files are made available to the public in order to protect the victims and those reporting abuse.

(Reporting by Teresa Carson in Portland; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Dan Burns)